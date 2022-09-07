Paycoin Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $81.83 million and $238,391.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Paycoin

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

