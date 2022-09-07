PayPie (PPP) Market Capitalization Tops $468,244.83

PayPie (PPP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $468,244.83 and $24.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb.

Buying and Selling PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

