PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 71,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 858.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

PDCE opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

