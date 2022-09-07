PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

