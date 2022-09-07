Peanut Reaches One Day Volume of $377,842.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $118,250.33 and approximately $377,842.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

