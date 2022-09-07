Pendle Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $10.17 million and $385,621.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
