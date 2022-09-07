Penguin Finance (PEFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $360,321.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and approximately $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

