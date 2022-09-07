Penta (PNT) Trading Down 59.1% This Week

Penta (PNT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $44,922.98 and $2.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

