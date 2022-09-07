Pepemon Pepeballs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $473.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $338,578.08 and $473.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $24.18 or 0.00129081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

