Pera Finance Trading Down 0.5% This Week (PERA)

Pera Finance (PERA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Pera Finance has a total market capitalization of $135,056.76 and $18,972.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pera Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Pera Finance Coin Profile
Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pera Finance Coin Trading
