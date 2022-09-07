PERL.eco (PERL) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One PERL.eco coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PERL.eco has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.
PERL.eco Profile
PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
