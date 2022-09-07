Persistence (XPRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $473,761.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and approximately $473,761.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 148,654,302 coins and its circulating supply is 119,654,302 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

