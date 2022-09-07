Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.