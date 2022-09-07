Peter Stock Sells 2,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$17,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,453.34.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$924.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
