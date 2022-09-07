Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.3 %
PEY stock opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
