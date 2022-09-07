Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $27.77 million and $351,505.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,296.51 or 0.99614217 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00066342 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025172 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
About Phantasma
Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.
Phantasma Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
