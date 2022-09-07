Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $864,340.66 and $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,749.74 or 1.00046197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00229361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00147666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00242549 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00053470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,019,043 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

