PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,384 shares of company stock worth $220,416. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

