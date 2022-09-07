PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,114.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $775,933.38 and $67,114.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

