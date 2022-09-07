Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

PINS stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

