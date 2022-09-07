Piper Sandler Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $67.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

