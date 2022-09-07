PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,451.55

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $159,451.55 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

