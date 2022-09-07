Pivot Token Market Cap Reaches $133,615.12 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $133,615.12 and $805,727.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

