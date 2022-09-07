PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $557,735.70 and $1,207.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00615376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00266805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005538 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017993 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

