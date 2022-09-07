PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Up 69.7% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $22,856.95 and $45.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,884.07 or 0.99941149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00232915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00148533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00245136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

