Playcent Price Tops $0.0136 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Playcent has a market cap of $394,401.02 and approximately $23,440.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

