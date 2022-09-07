Playkey 1-Day Volume Hits $47,960.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $97,959.52 and $47,960.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

