Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Plian has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $35,536.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,583,063 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

