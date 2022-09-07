PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 17.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.