PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AES by 92.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in AES by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in AES by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.