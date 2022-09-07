POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head to Head Comparison

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -83.49% -76.40% Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 658.67 -$15.67 million ($0.49) -7.69 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.59 $374.20 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for POET Technologies and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.20%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumco beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

