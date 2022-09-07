Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $316,939.46 and approximately $77.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00730938 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005914 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00178121 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

