Polkacity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $736,855.00 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkacity has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkacity has a total market cap of $365,265.78 and approximately $736,855.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Polkacity is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

