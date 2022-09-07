Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $217,438.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00007647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
