Polkamarkets Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $198,744.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

