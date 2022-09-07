PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.0057

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $469,648.47 and $2.62 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

