PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.0057

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $469,648.47 and $2.62 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
