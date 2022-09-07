Polybius One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,159.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on popular exchanges. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a coin. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

