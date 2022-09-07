Polybius (PLBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.62 Million

Polybius (PLBT) traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Polybius Profile

PLBT is a coin. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

