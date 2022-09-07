Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006867 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $433,728.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

