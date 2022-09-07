Polygon 24-Hour Volume Tops $510.14 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.18 billion and approximately $510.14 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00054433 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
