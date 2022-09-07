Popsicle Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.90 Million (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $250,080.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popsicle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

Popsicle Finance (CRYPTO:ICE) is a coin. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iDice is a dice gambling Dapp powered by the Ethereum network. iDice allows players to, place bets in units of Ether. Bet on the house by holding iDice tokens. 100% of all profit iDice earns is distributed amongst token holders, proportional to the number of tokens they hold. iDice token holders enjoy the advantage of the house edge always being in their favor. Token holders should always return a profit according to the law of large numbers. The house edge will be set competitively and token holders have an expected value that is always equivalent to the house edge. iDice has a fully transparent source code available at etherscan.io. iDice does not require deposits nor sign ups. The payout of games is always immediate. It is the first blockchain dice game to incorporate mobile applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popsicle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popsicle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.