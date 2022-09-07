Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Populous has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $215,057.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.