Port Finance (PORT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,981.00

Port Finance (PORT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Port Finance has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $88,741.79 and approximately $159,981.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Port Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.