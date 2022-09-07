PowerPool Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $1.85 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars.

