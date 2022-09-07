PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWSC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

