PRCY Coin Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
