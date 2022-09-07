Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.56 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

