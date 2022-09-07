Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $138.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRBZF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRBZF opened at $73.46 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $109.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

