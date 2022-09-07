Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $556.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,101,884 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

