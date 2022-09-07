Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Privapp Network has a total market cap of $314,585.42 and approximately $42,687.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Privapp Network Profile

Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

